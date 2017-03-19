Bidding for 'Physically Imposing' Border Wall Begins
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officially opened the process to accept bids to design and build a wall "physically imposing in height" along the southern border with Mexico, the Wall Street Journal reports. "The documents say the government will consider proposals for two separate designs for the barrier: a solid concrete wall, and a wall made of alternative material.
Brownsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Taco Journalist Wants to Make Tacos the Officia...
|Mar 15
|butters_
|1
|The 1954 deportation of Mexican migrants and th...
|Mar 14
|Texxy
|1
|Book aims to prove existence of God (Nov '09)
|Mar 14
|Regolith Based Li...
|98
|Tar, brown (Mar '16)
|Mar 10
|Uhhhh
|2
|Lawmakers eye Rio Grande Valley as possible zer... (Oct '07)
|Mar 4
|Sacri
|7
|Texas hunters who claimed they were shot by 'il...
|Feb 22
|tomin cali
|1
|Watchdog: No way to measure US-Mexico border wa...
|Feb 20
|okimar
|25
