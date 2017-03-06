Authorities: Brownsville man arrested in Cass County

A 28-year-old Brownsville man has been arrested by the Texas Department of Public Safety after he was found in possession of about $7 million worth of cocaine. According to authorities, the arrest of Bricio Alegandro Vasquez happened Saturday afternoon in CassCounty after he was stopped for a traffic violation on U.S. 59 north of Atlanta not far from Texarkana.

