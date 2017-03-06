AmeriCorps works to overhaul Tres Angeles Park
YouthBuild Brownsville students take their official oath Tuesday to help better their community as they initiate construction on the Tres Angeles Community Garden Tuesday. YouthBuild of Brownsville students and volunteers help till the land of what will be the future site of the Tres Angeles Community Garden Tuesday afternoon.
