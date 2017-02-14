Woodland Park Zoo giraffe expecting f...

Woodland Park Zoo giraffe expecting first baby

Tuesday Feb 14 Read more: Phinneywood

Woodland Park Zoo's 8-year-old giraffe, Tufani, is expecting her first baby sometime mid-May to early July. The giraffe gestation period ranges from 14-15 months.

