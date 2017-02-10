What Trump's Mexico wall means for the housing market
In this Jan. 19, 2011 file photo on Farm Road 1419 outside of Brownsville, Texas, Debbie Loop stands at the recently constructed high U.S./Mexico border fence that chops her property in half and divides her family's residences. Her house, equipment maintenance shop and fruit stand are now on this side of the fence and her son's homes and groves are on the south side.
Brownsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|47 min
|ChrisPhartz
|1,089
|'Beautiful Wall' a Tough Task Patchy border bar...
|3 hr
|Bindiho
|67
|Joe Lopez of Grupo Mazz found guilty on 3 counts (Oct '06)
|Thu
|cvhonee
|6,498
|2017's Best and Worst Places to Get Married
|Feb 7
|butters_
|4
|Does anyone no Christina meza
|Jan 30
|Yes sir
|1
|Michelle Garcia suicide
|Jan 27
|So sad
|1
|5 challenges Trump may face building a border wall
|Jan 26
|Smell the roses
|4
