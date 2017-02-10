What Trump's Mexico wall means for the housing market

In this Jan. 19, 2011 file photo on Farm Road 1419 outside of Brownsville, Texas, Debbie Loop stands at the recently constructed high U.S./Mexico border fence that chops her property in half and divides her family's residences. Her house, equipment maintenance shop and fruit stand are now on this side of the fence and her son's homes and groves are on the south side.

