Watchdog: US has no way to measure bo...

Watchdog: US has no way to measure border wall effectiveness

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: KTEN-TV Denison

The United States does not have a way to measure how well fencing works to deter... . A section of the border fence is shown, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017, along the U.S.-Mexico border in Brownsville, Texas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTEN-TV Denison.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brownsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tejano star Lopez gets 20 years (Nov '06) 5 hr Dora2222 114
News Watchdog: No way to measure US-Mexico border wa... 6 hr PoliciaFederal 18
News 'Beautiful Wall' a Tough Task Patchy border bar... 7 hr Texxy the Selfie Cat 83
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 7 hr WetPhartzs 1,118
News Lawmakers eye Rio Grande Valley as possible zer... (Oct '07) Feb 11 Get over it 4
News Joe Lopez of Grupo Mazz found guilty on 3 counts (Oct '06) Feb 9 cvhonee 6,498
News 2017's Best and Worst Places to Get Married Feb 7 butters_ 4
See all Brownsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brownsville Forum Now

Brownsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brownsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Wall Street
 

Brownsville, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,877 • Total comments across all topics: 278,962,438

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC