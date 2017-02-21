Vela, Mr. Amigo meet with UTRGV, TSC students

Charro Days could not have come at a more important time in the history of the United States than in this moment, according to Congressman Filemon Vela . Vela took a few minutes to reaffirm his and the community of Brownsville's support for good relations with Mexico at the Charreada hosted by Texas Southmost College and the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley on Thursday afternoon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brownsville Herald.