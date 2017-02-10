Valley taqueria plans second restaura...

Valley taqueria plans second restaurant here

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Valley Morning Star

The owners of El Ultimo Taco Taqueria have announced plans for their second restaurant at 1010 S. Expressway 83, right next to Plains Capital Bank.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brownsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 6 min Many pharts 1,106
News Lawmakers eye Rio Grande Valley as possible zer... (Oct '07) 3 hr Get over it 4
News 'Beautiful Wall' a Tough Task Patchy border bar... 6 hr Pope Benedictum 78
News 2017's Best and Worst Places to Get Married Feb 7 butters_ 4
Does anyone no Christina meza Jan 30 Yes sir 1
Michelle Garcia suicide Jan 27 So sad 1
News 5 challenges Trump may face building a border wall Jan 26 Smell the roses 4
See all Brownsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brownsville Forum Now

Brownsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brownsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Earthquake
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
 

Brownsville, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,376 • Total comments across all topics: 278,780,363

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC