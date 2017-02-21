US agency seeks ideas for Trump's pro...

US agency seeks ideas for Trump's proposed border wall

The US Customs and Border Protection agency said on Friday it will accept proposals next month for the design of a wall to be built near the US-Mexican frontier, a first step in picking vendors for President Donald Trump's proposed border wall. A section of the border fence is shown on Feb 16, 2017, along the US-Mexico border in Brownsville, Texas.

