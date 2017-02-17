Trump wants a wall. Border experts want a fence
Career officials at the agencies most involved in the process, however, are set to recommend a fence---one that will cover only about half the length, CNN has learned. CNN spoke to more than two dozen sources and experts, including some who are part of high level discussions with the Department of Homeland Security .
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHBF-TV Rock Island.
Add your comments below
Brownsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Watchdog: No way to measure US-Mexico border wa...
|15 hr
|VISI VIDI VICI
|23
|Tejano star Lopez gets 20 years (Nov '06)
|Fri
|Dora2222
|114
|'Beautiful Wall' a Tough Task Patchy border bar...
|Fri
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|83
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Fri
|WetPhartzs
|1,118
|Lawmakers eye Rio Grande Valley as possible zer... (Oct '07)
|Feb 11
|Get over it
|4
|Joe Lopez of Grupo Mazz found guilty on 3 counts (Oct '06)
|Feb 9
|cvhonee
|6,498
|2017's Best and Worst Places to Get Married
|Feb 7
|butters_
|4
Find what you want!
Search Brownsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC