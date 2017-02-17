Town hall gives residents chance to have questions answered
Many Brownsville residents participated in the Community Night Town Hall at The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Brownsville campus Friday evening including City of Brownsville Commissioner, District 4, candidate Ben Neece, third from left, Friday evening. Brownsville resident Edgar Gaucin participates in the Community Night Town Hall Friday evening as he addresses his questions and concerns on a live mic to Brownsville City Commissioners John Villarreal and Deborah Portillo at PlainsCapital Bank Gran SalA3n at UTRGV Brownsville campus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brownsville Herald.
Add your comments below
Brownsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Beautiful Wall' a Tough Task Patchy border bar...
|50 min
|Trump won grow up
|84
|Watchdog: No way to measure US-Mexico border wa...
|3 hr
|Compassion First
|24
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|6 hr
|Soiled pharts
|1,120
|Tejano star Lopez gets 20 years (Nov '06)
|Fri
|Dora2222
|114
|Lawmakers eye Rio Grande Valley as possible zer... (Oct '07)
|Feb 11
|Get over it
|4
|Joe Lopez of Grupo Mazz found guilty on 3 counts (Oct '06)
|Feb 9
|cvhonee
|6,498
|2017's Best and Worst Places to Get Married
|Feb 7
|butters_
|4
Find what you want!
Search Brownsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC