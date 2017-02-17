Town hall gives residents chance to have questions answered

Many Brownsville residents participated in the Community Night Town Hall at The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Brownsville campus Friday evening including City of Brownsville Commissioner, District 4, candidate Ben Neece, third from left, Friday evening. Brownsville resident Edgar Gaucin participates in the Community Night Town Hall Friday evening as he addresses his questions and concerns on a live mic to Brownsville City Commissioners John Villarreal and Deborah Portillo at PlainsCapital Bank Gran SalA3n at UTRGV Brownsville campus.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brownsville Herald.