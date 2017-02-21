There are on the SFGate story from Tuesday, titled Texas hunters who claimed they were shot by 'illegal aliens' shot. In it, SFGate reports that:

Hunting guides Walker Daugherty and Michael Bryant were leading a hunting party in southern Texas in early January, when they claimed immigrants illegally crossed the nearby Mexico border, converged on their camp in the middle of the night and tried to rob them. Gunfire erupted.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at SFGate.