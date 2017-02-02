Taking the Land for the Wall Will Be a Nightmare 2 hours ago
To build his border wall, President Trump will first have to go through the second hole of the River Bend Resort & Golf Club in Brownsville, Texas. The course, on 135 acres, is so close to the U.S.-Mexico border that the Rio Grande keeps the fairway green, and Border Patrol agents congregate near the clubhouse to nab drug smugglers trying to slip through.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.
Add your comments below
Brownsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|4 hr
|Big
|1,085
|Does anyone no Christina meza
|Jan 30
|Yes sir
|1
|'Beautiful Wall' a Tough Task Patchy border bar...
|Jan 28
|another brick in ...
|59
|Michelle Garcia suicide
|Jan 27
|So sad
|1
|5 challenges Trump may face building a border wall
|Jan 26
|Smell the roses
|4
|Joe Lopez of Grupo Mazz found guilty on 3 counts (Oct '06)
|Jan 25
|LIVINGontheEDGE
|6,491
|Do you know Marisol
|Jan 21
|Anonimo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Brownsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC