Super Saturday helps students with financial aid applications
The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley, in collaboration with RGV Focus, will host Super Saturday on Feb. 11 on both the Edinburg and Brownsville campuses.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Brownsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Fri
|VanPhartzz
|1,086
|Does anyone no Christina meza
|Jan 30
|Yes sir
|1
|'Beautiful Wall' a Tough Task Patchy border bar...
|Jan 28
|another brick in ...
|59
|Michelle Garcia suicide
|Jan 27
|So sad
|1
|5 challenges Trump may face building a border wall
|Jan 26
|Smell the roses
|4
|Joe Lopez of Grupo Mazz found guilty on 3 counts (Oct '06)
|Jan 25
|LIVINGontheEDGE
|6,491
|Do you know Marisol
|Jan 21
|Anonimo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Brownsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC