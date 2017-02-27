Stegman Building rehab expected to finish in fall
Construction continues on the Brownsville Performing Arts Academy Stegman Building Rehabilitation project in downtown Brownsville along the corner of 11th and East Washington Street Tuesday afternoon. A view of the Old Federal Courthouse in downtown Brownsville is seen through the windows of the Stegman Building Tuesday afternoon in downtown Brownsville as the City of Brownsville continues their rehabilitation efforts on the future site of the Brownsville Perfroming Arts Academy.
