Stabbing at Brownsville Restaurant
A woman was stabbed at a Brownsville restaurant Saturday afternoon. According to the Brownsville fire department, the stabbing occurred at Emilia's Restaurant on the 6100 block of Padre Island Blvd. Brownsville fire did not have the woman's condition, but did confirm she was taken to the hospital.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRGV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Brownsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Joe Lopez of Grupo Mazz found guilty on 3 counts (Oct '06)
|6 hr
|guess who
|6,497
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Fri
|VanPhartzz
|1,086
|Does anyone no Christina meza
|Jan 30
|Yes sir
|1
|'Beautiful Wall' a Tough Task Patchy border bar...
|Jan 28
|another brick in ...
|59
|Michelle Garcia suicide
|Jan 27
|So sad
|1
|5 challenges Trump may face building a border wall
|Jan 26
|Smell the roses
|4
|Do you know Marisol
|Jan 21
|Anonimo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Brownsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC