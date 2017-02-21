Sombrero Festival takes over Washington Park
Ten-year-old Ernesto Zuniga competes in the Childrens Grito Contest Friday afternoon during Sombrero Festival at Washington Park in Brownsville. Hundreds of Intocable fans turned out for Thursday's main stage concert as seen in this courtesy photo during the annual Sombrero Festival during Charro Days at Washington Park in Brownsville.
