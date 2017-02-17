Sombrero Festival kicks off on Thursday
Workers set up the main stage Wednesday for Sombrero Festival, which opens today at Washington Park in Brownsville. The main stage is where some of the top musical acts will perform and where the festival's grito and jalapeA o-eating contest will take place Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brownsville Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Brownsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Watchdog: No way to measure US-Mexico border wa...
|13 hr
|okimar
|26
|'Beautiful Wall' a Tough Task Patchy border bar...
|Sun
|Trump won grow up
|84
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Sun
|Soiled pharts
|1,120
|Tejano star Lopez gets 20 years (Nov '06)
|Feb 17
|Dora2222
|114
|Lawmakers eye Rio Grande Valley as possible zer... (Oct '07)
|Feb 11
|Get over it
|4
|Joe Lopez of Grupo Mazz found guilty on 3 counts (Oct '06)
|Feb 9
|cvhonee
|6,498
|2017's Best and Worst Places to Get Married
|Feb 7
|butters_
|4
Find what you want!
Search Brownsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC