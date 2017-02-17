RESTORE Act to bring in $6M for local...

RESTORE Act to bring in $6M for local efforts; three projects receive funds

Three different projects in Cameron County will be receiving about $6 million from the Resources and Ecosystems Sustainability, Tourist Opportunities and Revived Economies of the Gulf Coast states, or RESTORE Act. These projects will go a long way in increasing education, tourism, flood control and conservation efforts, according to a press release from U.S. Rep. Filemon Vela, D-Brownsville.

