Report: Number of Latinos who voted in 2016 surged from 2012
A line forms at a polling site, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016, at the IDEA Brownsville school campus in Brownsville, Texas. Several local polling locations had little or no wait, but voters at this polling site waited nearly an hour to cast their ballots.
Brownsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|5 hr
|FewPhartss
|1,108
|'Beautiful Wall' a Tough Task Patchy border bar...
|Sun
|Dah
|79
|Lawmakers eye Rio Grande Valley as possible zer... (Oct '07)
|Sat
|Get over it
|4
|2017's Best and Worst Places to Get Married
|Feb 7
|butters_
|4
|Does anyone no Christina meza
|Jan 30
|Yes sir
|1
|Michelle Garcia suicide
|Jan 27
|So sad
|1
|5 challenges Trump may face building a border wall
|Jan 26
|Smell the roses
|4
