Port support bills filed to boost business

A package of bills aimed at boosting economic activity at the Port of Brownsville and other Texas seaports was filed Tuesday in the state House of Representatives. The bills, filed by Rep. Rene Oliveira, D-Brownsville, were crafted based on recommendations from the latest "Government Effectiveness and Efficiency Report," distributed every two years by the Legislative Budget Board with tips for making state government more efficient and effective.

