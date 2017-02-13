Police release details of restaurant stabbing
More details have been released on the stabbing incident that occurred on Feb. 4 at Emilia's Restaurant on 6105 Padre Island Hwy. According to a Brownsville police report, the victim Jose Milton Orellana, 24, is a cook at the restaurant and was attacked by the suspect Andres Garcia, 28, who remains on the run.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brownsville Herald.
Add your comments below
Brownsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|15 hr
|ContinuePhartzz
|1,111
|'Beautiful Wall' a Tough Task Patchy border bar...
|Sun
|Dah
|79
|Lawmakers eye Rio Grande Valley as possible zer... (Oct '07)
|Sat
|Get over it
|4
|Joe Lopez of Grupo Mazz found guilty on 3 counts (Oct '06)
|Feb 9
|cvhonee
|6,498
|2017's Best and Worst Places to Get Married
|Feb 7
|butters_
|4
|Does anyone no Christina meza
|Jan 30
|Yes sir
|1
|Michelle Garcia suicide
|Jan 27
|So sad
|1
Find what you want!
Search Brownsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC