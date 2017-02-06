Paola Michael Martinez
The Brownsville teen accused of killing her uncle last month was in court today where her defense attorney is trying to prove she is incompetent to stand trial. 18-year-old Paola Michael Martinez is charged with the Jan. 24 stabbing death of her uncle 53-year-old Alejandro Perez Ramirez.
