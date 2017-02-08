Oliveira files bill to reimburse teachers for out-of-pocket classroom expenses
State Rep. Rene Oliveira on Wednesday filed a bill in the Texas House of Representatives requiring Texas school districts to reimburse public school teachers for out-of-pocket classroom expenses. Oliveira, D-Brownsville, filed House Bill 1651.
