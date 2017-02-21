Ocelot Day at the zoo is coming back

The popular annual event at Gladys Porter Zoo in Brownsville will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on March 4. The festivities, as always, have kid-centric components which will include a live ocelot from the Cincinnati Zoo as well as an activity book and constructing ocelot masks and magnets.

