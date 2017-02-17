Museum to host - Queen' signing
Sylvia Casares will be back in town this week to sign copies of her cookbook, "The Enchilada Queen Cookbook," at the Historic Brownsville Museum. The event takes place from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday in the museum's Mary Yturria Education Center at 641 E. Madison St. Casares, a Brownsville native who has gained fame in Houston with her Sylvia's Enchilada Kitchen chain of restaurants, will be serving samples of recipes from the cookbook, copies of which will be available for sale at the book-signing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brownsville Herald.
Add your comments below
Brownsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Watchdog: No way to measure US-Mexico border wa...
|1 hr
|okimar
|12
|'Beautiful Wall' a Tough Task Patchy border bar...
|4 hr
|CNN FAKE NEWS
|81
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|22 hr
|MoneyPhart
|1,116
|Lawmakers eye Rio Grande Valley as possible zer... (Oct '07)
|Feb 11
|Get over it
|4
|Joe Lopez of Grupo Mazz found guilty on 3 counts (Oct '06)
|Feb 9
|cvhonee
|6,498
|2017's Best and Worst Places to Get Married
|Feb 7
|butters_
|4
|Does anyone no Christina meza
|Jan 30
|Yes sir
|1
Find what you want!
Search Brownsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC