Museum to host - Queen' signing

Sylvia Casares will be back in town this week to sign copies of her cookbook, "The Enchilada Queen Cookbook," at the Historic Brownsville Museum. The event takes place from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday in the museum's Mary Yturria Education Center at 641 E. Madison St. Casares, a Brownsville native who has gained fame in Houston with her Sylvia's Enchilada Kitchen chain of restaurants, will be serving samples of recipes from the cookbook, copies of which will be available for sale at the book-signing.

