Man pleads guilty to sexual assault

A 34-year-old man pleaded guilty to aggravated sexual assault of a child Friday before 138th state District Court Judge Arturo Cisneros Nelson in Brownsville. Juan Carlos Ramirez's attorney, Noe D. Garza Jr., negotiated a plea deal with the Cameron County District Attorney's Office for a sentence of 15 years in prison for Ramirez without the possibility of appeal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brownsville Herald.