Local accounting group merges with national firm
Long Chilton LLP, established in 1951, employs around 100 people in accounting and related fields, such as auditing, tax and estate planning and fraud investigation services.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Brownsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|2 hr
|Soiled pharts
|1,120
|Watchdog: No way to measure US-Mexico border wa...
|23 hr
|VISI VIDI VICI
|23
|Tejano star Lopez gets 20 years (Nov '06)
|Fri
|Dora2222
|114
|'Beautiful Wall' a Tough Task Patchy border bar...
|Fri
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|83
|Lawmakers eye Rio Grande Valley as possible zer... (Oct '07)
|Feb 11
|Get over it
|4
|Joe Lopez of Grupo Mazz found guilty on 3 counts (Oct '06)
|Feb 9
|cvhonee
|6,498
|2017's Best and Worst Places to Get Married
|Feb 7
|butters_
|4
Find what you want!
Search Brownsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC