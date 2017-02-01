Lawmakers host Brownsville Day at the Capitol
The Brownsville delegation met with State Representatives Rene Oliveira, D-Brownsville, Eddie Lucio III, D-Brownsville, Oscar Longoria, D-Mission, and Sen. Eddie Lucio Jr., D-Brownsville. They also had the opportunity to spend time with nearly every other state senator and representative's office, talking to legislators about the issues that are important to Brownsville and the Valley.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brownsville Herald.
Add your comments below
Brownsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Does anyone no Christina meza
|Jan 30
|Yes sir
|1
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Jan 29
|ShellPhartz
|1,082
|'Beautiful Wall' a Tough Task Patchy border bar...
|Jan 28
|another brick in ...
|59
|Michelle Garcia suicide
|Jan 27
|So sad
|1
|5 challenges Trump may face building a border wall
|Jan 26
|Smell the roses
|4
|Joe Lopez of Grupo Mazz found guilty on 3 counts (Oct '06)
|Jan 25
|LIVINGontheEDGE
|6,491
|Do you know Marisol
|Jan 21
|Anonimo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Brownsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC