Lawmakers host Brownsville Day at the Capitol

The Brownsville delegation met with State Representatives Rene Oliveira, D-Brownsville, Eddie Lucio III, D-Brownsville, Oscar Longoria, D-Mission, and Sen. Eddie Lucio Jr., D-Brownsville. They also had the opportunity to spend time with nearly every other state senator and representative's office, talking to legislators about the issues that are important to Brownsville and the Valley.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brownsville Herald.