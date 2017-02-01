Jury mulls fate of Yzaguirre after cl...

Jury mulls fate of Yzaguirre after closing arguments

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Brownsville Herald

Senior state Judge J. Manuel Banales reads a charge to the jury, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, in the Nueces County Courthouse in Corpus Christi, Texas. Closing arguments were made and jury went into deliberations, Wednesday in the trial of Cameron County tax assessor Tony Yzaguirre, Jr. who stands accused of multiple counts of public corruption.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brownsville Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brownsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 6 hr VanPhartzz 1,086
Does anyone no Christina meza Jan 30 Yes sir 1
News 'Beautiful Wall' a Tough Task Patchy border bar... Jan 28 another brick in ... 59
Michelle Garcia suicide Jan 27 So sad 1
News 5 challenges Trump may face building a border wall Jan 26 Smell the roses 4
News Joe Lopez of Grupo Mazz found guilty on 3 counts (Oct '06) Jan 25 LIVINGontheEDGE 6,491
Do you know Marisol Jan 21 Anonimo 1
See all Brownsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brownsville Forum Now

Brownsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brownsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. North Korea
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
 

Brownsville, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,195 • Total comments across all topics: 278,520,739

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC