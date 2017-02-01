Jury mulls fate of Yzaguirre after closing arguments
Senior state Judge J. Manuel Banales reads a charge to the jury, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, in the Nueces County Courthouse in Corpus Christi, Texas. Closing arguments were made and jury went into deliberations, Wednesday in the trial of Cameron County tax assessor Tony Yzaguirre, Jr. who stands accused of multiple counts of public corruption.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brownsville Herald.
Add your comments below
Brownsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|6 hr
|VanPhartzz
|1,086
|Does anyone no Christina meza
|Jan 30
|Yes sir
|1
|'Beautiful Wall' a Tough Task Patchy border bar...
|Jan 28
|another brick in ...
|59
|Michelle Garcia suicide
|Jan 27
|So sad
|1
|5 challenges Trump may face building a border wall
|Jan 26
|Smell the roses
|4
|Joe Lopez of Grupo Mazz found guilty on 3 counts (Oct '06)
|Jan 25
|LIVINGontheEDGE
|6,491
|Do you know Marisol
|Jan 21
|Anonimo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Brownsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC