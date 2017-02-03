Jubilee Academic Center to open new c...

Jubilee Academic Center to open new campus in Brownsville

Next Story Prev Story
3 min ago Read more: The Brownsville Herald

Jubilee Academic Center has announced plans to open a third campus in Brownsville at 4150 Jaime Zapata Ave. for the 2017-2018 school year. Based in San Antonio, Jubilee currently operates 12 campuses, four in San Antonio, two each in Brownsville and Harlingen, two in Kingsville and two in Austin.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brownsville Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brownsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 2017's Best and Worst Places to Get Married 40 min Barron T 3
News Joe Lopez of Grupo Mazz found guilty on 3 counts (Oct '06) Sun guess who 6,497
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Feb 3 VanPhartzz 1,086
Does anyone no Christina meza Jan 30 Yes sir 1
News 'Beautiful Wall' a Tough Task Patchy border bar... Jan 28 another brick in ... 59
Michelle Garcia suicide Jan 27 So sad 1
News 5 challenges Trump may face building a border wall Jan 26 Smell the roses 4
See all Brownsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brownsville Forum Now

Brownsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brownsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
 

Brownsville, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,657 • Total comments across all topics: 278,606,544

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC