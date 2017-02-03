Jubilee Academic Center to open new campus in Brownsville
Jubilee Academic Center has announced plans to open a third campus in Brownsville at 4150 Jaime Zapata Ave. for the 2017-2018 school year. Based in San Antonio, Jubilee currently operates 12 campuses, four in San Antonio, two each in Brownsville and Harlingen, two in Kingsville and two in Austin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brownsville Herald.
Add your comments below
Brownsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|2017's Best and Worst Places to Get Married
|40 min
|Barron T
|3
|Joe Lopez of Grupo Mazz found guilty on 3 counts (Oct '06)
|Sun
|guess who
|6,497
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Feb 3
|VanPhartzz
|1,086
|Does anyone no Christina meza
|Jan 30
|Yes sir
|1
|'Beautiful Wall' a Tough Task Patchy border bar...
|Jan 28
|another brick in ...
|59
|Michelle Garcia suicide
|Jan 27
|So sad
|1
|5 challenges Trump may face building a border wall
|Jan 26
|Smell the roses
|4
Find what you want!
Search Brownsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC