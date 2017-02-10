Immigration enforcement happening as ...

Immigration enforcement happening as debate goes on

Next Story Prev Story
33 min ago Read more: The Brownsville Herald

A Honduran man was about to be deported last week out of the Rio Grande Valley. He was fleeing the country after allegedly committing a serious crime.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brownsville Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brownsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 3 hr Many pharts 1,106
News Lawmakers eye Rio Grande Valley as possible zer... (Oct '07) 6 hr Get over it 4
News 'Beautiful Wall' a Tough Task Patchy border bar... 9 hr Pope Benedictum 78
News 2017's Best and Worst Places to Get Married Feb 7 butters_ 4
Does anyone no Christina meza Jan 30 Yes sir 1
Michelle Garcia suicide Jan 27 So sad 1
News 5 challenges Trump may face building a border wall Jan 26 Smell the roses 4
See all Brownsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brownsville Forum Now

Brownsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brownsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Earthquake
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
 

Brownsville, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,024 • Total comments across all topics: 278,783,476

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC