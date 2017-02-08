Healthy Communities of Brownsville discusses bag ban
The Healthy Communities of Brownsville met Wednesday to discuss the amendment of the City of Brownsville's plastic bag ordinance. The City Commission on Tuesday voted to revoke the plastic bag fee five days after the next city commission meeting Feb. 21. On April 1, plastic bags will not be available at stores.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brownsville Herald.
