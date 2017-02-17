Harlignen police search for Brownsville man accused of attacking ex-wife
Officers were called at 5:30 p.m. Friday to the 900 block of South Palm Court Drive where a 31-year-old woman said she was assaulted by her ex-husband. Police say Isaias Valdes had a knife when he attacked his former wife.
