Grand International Parade 2017
A boy entertains the crowds at the annual Charro Days Grand International Parade Saturday as he performs rope tricks along Elizabeth Street in downtown Brownsville. Charro Days 2016 Mr. Amigo and philanthropist Fernando Landeros sits on top of a convertible Chevrolet with his family as they drive along Elizabeth Street waving to crowds of people during the Charro Days Grand International Parade Saturday afternoon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brownsville Herald.
Add your comments below
Brownsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|36 min
|Gas XXX
|1,130
|Texas hunters who claimed they were shot by 'il...
|Feb 22
|tomin cali
|1
|Lawmakers eye Rio Grande Valley as possible zer... (Oct '07)
|Feb 21
|Economic
|5
|Watchdog: No way to measure US-Mexico border wa...
|Feb 20
|okimar
|26
|'Beautiful Wall' a Tough Task Patchy border bar...
|Feb 19
|Trump won grow up
|84
|Tejano star Lopez gets 20 years (Nov '06)
|Feb 17
|Dora2222
|114
|Joe Lopez of Grupo Mazz found guilty on 3 counts (Oct '06)
|Feb 9
|cvhonee
|6,498
Find what you want!
Search Brownsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC