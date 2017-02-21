Grand International Parade 2017

A boy entertains the crowds at the annual Charro Days Grand International Parade Saturday as he performs rope tricks along Elizabeth Street in downtown Brownsville. Charro Days 2016 Mr. Amigo and philanthropist Fernando Landeros sits on top of a convertible Chevrolet with his family as they drive along Elizabeth Street waving to crowds of people during the Charro Days Grand International Parade Saturday afternoon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brownsville Herald.