Garza, Neece plan to run for city commission
As the deadline approaches to file an application to be on the ballot for the upcoming City of Brownsville general election, two more candidates have filed applications to be placed on the ballot. Former city commissioner William Garza is vying for the District 3 seat while CEO of Spanish Main Traders Ben Neece is seeking the District 4 position.
