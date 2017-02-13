Garza, Neece plan to run for city com...

Garza, Neece plan to run for city commission

Next Story Prev Story
28 min ago Read more: The Brownsville Herald

As the deadline approaches to file an application to be on the ballot for the upcoming City of Brownsville general election, two more candidates have filed applications to be placed on the ballot. Former city commissioner William Garza is vying for the District 3 seat while CEO of Spanish Main Traders Ben Neece is seeking the District 4 position.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brownsville Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brownsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 34 min Deport 1,110
News 'Beautiful Wall' a Tough Task Patchy border bar... Sun Dah 79
News Lawmakers eye Rio Grande Valley as possible zer... (Oct '07) Sat Get over it 4
News 2017's Best and Worst Places to Get Married Feb 7 butters_ 4
Does anyone no Christina meza Jan 30 Yes sir 1
Michelle Garcia suicide Jan 27 So sad 1
News 5 challenges Trump may face building a border wall Jan 26 Smell the roses 4
See all Brownsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brownsville Forum Now

Brownsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brownsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Al Franken
  2. Iran
  3. Pakistan
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Brownsville, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,568 • Total comments across all topics: 278,836,293

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC