Fire Officials List Train Sparks as Possible Cause of Recent Olmito Fires
OLMITO Nearly 500 acres of land near Olmito have been burned in the past two months. Brownsville fire responders, who have worked three different scenes, said it's an unlikely suspect sparking the fires.
