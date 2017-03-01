Fever tick fight adds expense and wor...

Fever tick fight adds expense and worry for Texas beef producers

Cattle fever ticks, carriers of a blood disease that once nearly wiped out the U.S. cattle herd, has landed farther north in the Texas interior in recent months, violating a permanent tick quarantine zone established by USDA and causing the establishment of a host of temporary quarantine zones that currently affect over 500,000 acres of Texas ranch country. If you mention fever ticks to a Texas beef producer, chances are he knows what you're talking about.

