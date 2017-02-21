FESTIBA kicks off Monday at UTRGV

FESTIBA kicks off Monday at UTRGV

1 hr ago Read more: The Brownsville Herald

What originally started at the University of Texas-Pan American now has become a University of Texas Rio Grande Valley tradition. The UTRGV Brownsville campus will kick off the Festival of International Books and Arts at 8 a.m. Monday at Rusteberg Hall by featuring works of faculty from the school of art.

