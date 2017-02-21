FESTIBA kicks off Monday at UTRGV
What originally started at the University of Texas-Pan American now has become a University of Texas Rio Grande Valley tradition. The UTRGV Brownsville campus will kick off the Festival of International Books and Arts at 8 a.m. Monday at Rusteberg Hall by featuring works of faculty from the school of art.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brownsville Herald.
Add your comments below
Brownsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|1 hr
|Gas 3x
|1,132
|Lawmakers eye Rio Grande Valley as possible zer... (Oct '07)
|2 hr
|Ecoo
|6
|Texas hunters who claimed they were shot by 'il...
|Feb 22
|tomin cali
|1
|Watchdog: No way to measure US-Mexico border wa...
|Feb 20
|okimar
|26
|'Beautiful Wall' a Tough Task Patchy border bar...
|Feb 19
|Trump won grow up
|84
|Tejano star Lopez gets 20 years (Nov '06)
|Feb 17
|Dora2222
|114
|Joe Lopez of Grupo Mazz found guilty on 3 counts (Oct '06)
|Feb 9
|cvhonee
|6,498
Find what you want!
Search Brownsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC