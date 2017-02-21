FEMA loses Dolly battle; Disaster aid sparring ends after eight years
U.S. District Court in Brownsville has ordered the Federal Emergency Management Agency to reconsider applications for disaster relief from thousands of Rio Grande Valley homeowners who were denied assistance based on a secret FEMA rule after Hurricane Dolly struck the Texas Gulf Coast in 2008. Senior U.S. District Judge Hilda Tagle issued the court's final judgment after an eight-year battle with FEMA on behalf of the homeowners, who were represented by Texas Rio Grande Legal Aid.
