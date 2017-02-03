Elder care draws attention in Texas
On a bright, windy day in this town on the southern tip of Texas, Sandalio Mata sat in a rocking chair, doing a crossword puzzle outside his postage-stamp house off an alley. The Houston Chronicle reports Mata, still spry at 91 after a life working as a migrant farm laborer, had just returned from a community center for elderly, where he finds companionship and care paid through Medicaid, the federal health care program for the poor.
Brownsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Joe Lopez of Grupo Mazz found guilty on 3 counts (Oct '06)
|1 hr
|guess who
|6,497
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Fri
|VanPhartzz
|1,086
|Does anyone no Christina meza
|Jan 30
|Yes sir
|1
|'Beautiful Wall' a Tough Task Patchy border bar...
|Jan 28
|another brick in ...
|59
|Michelle Garcia suicide
|Jan 27
|So sad
|1
|5 challenges Trump may face building a border wall
|Jan 26
|Smell the roses
|4
|Do you know Marisol
|Jan 21
|Anonimo
|1
