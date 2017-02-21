DPS, BP make stop, seize drugs

DPS, BP make stop, seize drugs

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Brownsville Herald

An attempted traffic stop late Wednesday afternoon in Brownsville led authorities in pursuit of a vehicle, and resulted in the suspects fleeing on foot and a quantity of narcotics being seized. According to a Texas Department of Public Safety official, a DPS trooper attempted to stop a black Ford Expedition with a Texas handicapped license plate and tinted windows for a traffic violation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brownsville Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brownsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Texas hunters who claimed they were shot by 'il... 20 hr tomin cali 1
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Tue OnePhart 1,123
News Lawmakers eye Rio Grande Valley as possible zer... (Oct '07) Tue Economic 5
News Watchdog: No way to measure US-Mexico border wa... Feb 20 okimar 26
News 'Beautiful Wall' a Tough Task Patchy border bar... Feb 19 Trump won grow up 84
News Tejano star Lopez gets 20 years (Nov '06) Feb 17 Dora2222 114
News Joe Lopez of Grupo Mazz found guilty on 3 counts (Oct '06) Feb 9 cvhonee 6,498
See all Brownsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brownsville Forum Now

Brownsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brownsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. NASA
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
 

Brownsville, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,449 • Total comments across all topics: 279,082,213

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC