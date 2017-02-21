DPS, BP make stop, seize drugs
An attempted traffic stop late Wednesday afternoon in Brownsville led authorities in pursuit of a vehicle, and resulted in the suspects fleeing on foot and a quantity of narcotics being seized. According to a Texas Department of Public Safety official, a DPS trooper attempted to stop a black Ford Expedition with a Texas handicapped license plate and tinted windows for a traffic violation.
Brownsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Texas hunters who claimed they were shot by 'il...
|20 hr
|tomin cali
|1
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Tue
|OnePhart
|1,123
|Lawmakers eye Rio Grande Valley as possible zer... (Oct '07)
|Tue
|Economic
|5
|Watchdog: No way to measure US-Mexico border wa...
|Feb 20
|okimar
|26
|'Beautiful Wall' a Tough Task Patchy border bar...
|Feb 19
|Trump won grow up
|84
|Tejano star Lopez gets 20 years (Nov '06)
|Feb 17
|Dora2222
|114
|Joe Lopez of Grupo Mazz found guilty on 3 counts (Oct '06)
|Feb 9
|cvhonee
|6,498
