Deaf rights talk scheduled

The Deaf Community Club of Brownsville is extending an invitation to the public to hear a presentation on deaf people's rights according to the Americans With Disabilities Act as it relates to interpreting services. The free event takes place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley, Main Building Room 2.502, One West University Boulevard.

