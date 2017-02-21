CPS HR Consulting Awards the Brownsville Public Utilities Board $20K Talent Management Grant
After administering an employee satisfaction and values survey in August 2014, BPUB found that while millennials represent 28 percent of its workforce, there is a high turnover rate for this generation. Additionally, 21 percent of the agency's workforce is eligible to retire immediately.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.
