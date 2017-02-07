Courthouse Coffee Shop offers respite for customers
Sylvia Rodriguez owner of the Courthouse Coffee Shop at the Cameron County Courthouse serves a hot cup of coffee as the establishment celebrates their 30th anniversary in Brownsville. Attorneys at law Pedro S. Cruz, left, and Robert H. Mendoza visit the Courthouse Coffee Shop at the Cameron County Courthouse in Brownsville as they order breakfast and coffee.
