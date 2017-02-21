County seeking clarity on 'sanctuary cities' bill language
County Judge Eddie TreviA o Jr. has previously stated that none of the cities in Cameron County could be considered sanctuary cities. During a Cameron County Commissioners' Court meeting Tuesday morning, he reiterated this stance but expressed concern at not knowing the Texas Legislature's definition.
