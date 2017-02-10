City officials note drop in sales tax payments
Brownsville city officials believe the devaluation of the Mexican peso has attributed to the decrease in the city's sales tax collections. The city's sales tax has decreased during the first quarter of fiscal year 2017 by 1.78 percent compared to the first quarter of fiscal year 2016 .
