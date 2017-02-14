Church leaders gather to discuss immigrants' plight

Border bishops from Mexico and the United States addressed the needs of immigrants Tuesday night amid a growing anti-foreigner movement in the United States. Catholic leaders from Brownsville to Los Angeles and Matamoros to Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, gathered for a three-day conference that began Monday night to discuss immigration with the nation's highest papal diplomat, the apostolic nuncio to the United States, ArchA bishop Christophe Pierre.

