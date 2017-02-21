Candidates in city election finalized

Candidates have been finalized to run for District 3, 4 and Commissioner At-Large "B" in the May 6 Brownsville city election. According to City Secretary Michael Lopez, the following candidates have been approved to have their names placed on the ballot: William Garza and Joel Munguia in District 3; Ben Neece and John Villarreal in District 4; and Erasmo Castro and Rose Gowen in At-Large "B."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brownsville Herald.