Cameron Co. Judge Shares Alternative Border Wall Plans
A Cameron County judge returned from Washington, D.C. where he tried to talk the federal government out of building a border wall. Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino said building a wall will cost billions and sour the commercial relationship with Mexico.
